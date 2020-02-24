Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $824,810.00 and $114.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,762.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.47 or 0.04005705 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00770289 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019254 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.