USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.58 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. USDK has a market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $34.80 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

