47,280 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Truist Financial makes up 1.3% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $734,890,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $362,406,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.