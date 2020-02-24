Continental Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,062 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 2.2% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

GE opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

