Continental Advisors LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 2.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.70 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

