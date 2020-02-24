Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

Shares of PSMT opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $735,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,251,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,773,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,800. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

