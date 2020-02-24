Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 519,730 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,588 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.90 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

