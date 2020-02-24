Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 476,055 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in AVX were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVX. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVX during the 4th quarter valued at $7,360,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVX during the 4th quarter valued at $5,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AVX by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AVX by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVX during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AVX opened at $21.69 on Monday. AVX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.29.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

