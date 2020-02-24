Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 283.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $105.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

