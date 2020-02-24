Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 1,013,522 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 152.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

