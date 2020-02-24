Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 40,771 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,771 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Matthews International worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.22. Matthews International Corp has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

