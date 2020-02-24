Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,685 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Phibro Animal Health worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 191,170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.