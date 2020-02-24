Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 16,570 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Taubman Centers worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCO. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:TCO opened at $53.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

