Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $4.02 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AptarGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $88,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $111.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.06. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

