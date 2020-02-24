Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,355 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Movado Group worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

MOV opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $40.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

