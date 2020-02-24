Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,574 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Herman Miller worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 33.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 107,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

