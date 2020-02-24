Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 204,297 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $138.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.