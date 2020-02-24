Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 19,528 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $25,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $176.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $3,013,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares in the company, valued at $61,728,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,690 shares of company stock worth $58,797,164. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

