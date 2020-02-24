Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,350 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 813,153 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Best Buy worth $38,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $90.26 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $2,212,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.