Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,921 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $33,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

