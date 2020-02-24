Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 229,390 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,390 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Outfront Media worth $26,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,007 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 701.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 716,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 599,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

NYSE OUT opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

