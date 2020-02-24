Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 2,148,300 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,148,300 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

