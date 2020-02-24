Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 222,470 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $25,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $134,185,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 78.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 386,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $8,576,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 131,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $84.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.