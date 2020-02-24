UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 147,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 993,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $301.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

