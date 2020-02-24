Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $122.92 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $122,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,485.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,459.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,307.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock worth $414,797,918. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.