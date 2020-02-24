Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,844,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

