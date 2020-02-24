Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $95.16 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $208.81 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

