Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 37,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $74,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

