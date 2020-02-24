Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $85,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $59.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.