Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $68,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $245.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.30. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.