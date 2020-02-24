Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $65,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

