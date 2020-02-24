Analysts Set Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Target Price at $11.97

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on I. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of I stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $635.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Intelsat by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

