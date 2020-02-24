NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

