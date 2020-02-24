SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,509. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 620,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

