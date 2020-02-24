Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $67.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NGVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Ingevity stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 25.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 157.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

