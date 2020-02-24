Wolfe Research Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on H. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

H stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.07%.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

