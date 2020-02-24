ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stake Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $46.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

