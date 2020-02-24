SunTrust Banks Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $330.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.64.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $329.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $271.58 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after buying an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after buying an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

