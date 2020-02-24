First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,062 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

CFO opened at $53.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

