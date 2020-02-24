First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,244 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

