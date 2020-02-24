Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $336.71 on Monday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

