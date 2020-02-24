Cascend Securities Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $60.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price decreased by Cascend Securities from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut First Solar from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. First Solar has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,109 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $52,123,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in First Solar by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in First Solar by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

