Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $65.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NCLH. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

