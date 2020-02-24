First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 248.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $158.29 on Monday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $125.26 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

