FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry in a year's time , mainly due to high operating expenses and weakness of FedEx Express, the major revenue-generating unit. Evidently, segmental revenues declined 4.2% in first-half fiscal 2020. Sluggish global trade and industrial production are affecting the Express unit’s performance. Additionally, FedEx trimmed its fiscal 2020 earnings view in December on expectations of lower revenues and elevated costs due to expansion of the seven-day delivery service at the Ground segment. The Coronavirus outbreak in China is also a setback for the company. However, solid e-commerce growth is a major positive. Efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are encouraging too. The buyout of Cargex, that has strenghened FedEx's Latin American footprint, is also commendable.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.76.

NYSE FDX opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 777.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $89,214,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $87,573,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

