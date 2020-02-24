First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 5.74% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000.

ONLN stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

