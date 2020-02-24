First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 5.74% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000.

ONLN stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPS Commerce Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
SPS Commerce Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ingevity Price Target to $67.00
Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ingevity Price Target to $67.00
Wolfe Research Lowers Hyatt Hotels to Peer Perform
Wolfe Research Lowers Hyatt Hotels to Peer Perform
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stake Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stake Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.
SunTrust Banks Raises Essex Property Trust Price Target to $330.00
SunTrust Banks Raises Essex Property Trust Price Target to $330.00
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,062 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,062 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report