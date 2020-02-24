First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 17,267 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 247.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 110.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

