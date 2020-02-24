Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

