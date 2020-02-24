Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Stamps.com from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of STMP opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

