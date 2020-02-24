Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 109,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $124.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

